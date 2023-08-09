Upstate farm preps for pumpkin season

ENOREE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In the heat of the summer, Stewart Farms is preparing for another pumpkin season.

The month of July was recorded as the hottest month in the United States. However, it’s not the heat that’s having an impact on this years crop. Stewart Farms has planted their pumpkins and owner of the farm Angie Broome, says in the first three weeks of planting, they got a lot of rain.

“They are about knee high, maybe a little taller and they are getting ready to run,” Broome said. “Most people in South Carolina don’t grow pumpkins because it’s just too hot. We had to put up berms to keep the plants and the soil in place. Pumpkins are susceptible to mildew so the more rain we get the higher the disease. The heat won’t start affecting the pumpkins until they bloom next week.”

The good news is the pumpkins are healthy, green, and disease free. Although the rain could be detrimental to the pumpkins, it’s been helpful for their corn maze because unlike pumpkins the corn likes the heat. Broome says they work hard to make sure the maze is tall and green when their guests visit.

“We want it to be super tall and very green and it’s just planted for about a week and it’s a sprout right now. Corn loves fertilizer, it loves hot, and it loves rain.”

The corn maze is a fall tradition for many families and this the perfect opportunity make memories with loved ones. The theme for this year’s corn maze is celebrating a country music icon. Guests can come and get lost in Reba McEntire’s face! Visitors can also take a peaceful wagon ride around the farm where they can see the pumpkin patch, carved pumpkins, and scarecrows. If you are feeling a little spooky you can do a nighttime wagon ride and enjoy a ride through the wagon trail with lit jack-o-lanterns and Halloween scenes. There is also a Farm Market where you can purchase fall décor, jams, jellies, pickles, and salsa.

Angie says this year Stewart Farms, which is located at 6600 SC-92 in Enoree, is growing nearly 70 types of pumpkins and is set to open on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m.

Although they are busy with pumpkins and fall festivities, the farm is also preparing for strawberry picking next year. Preparation starts by getting ready to lay the plastic down where the strawberry fields are. This year the farms strawberry fields couldn’t keep up with the demand. They were only able to open two days a week for picking and they hope next year they will have even more strawberries for people to enjoy proving that a farmers work is never done.

