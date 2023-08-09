Walking as few as 4,000 steps can reduce your risk of early death, but more is better

Walking can help keep you alive, a study says.
Walking can help keep you alive, a study says.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As few as 4,000 steps a day could reduce your risk of death, according to a new study published Tuesday in the European Journal of Preventative Cardiology.

Though experts found that walking a minimum of 4,000 steps a day significantly reduces the risk of early death, they say more is better.

As step count goes up, so do the benefits for health.

Every increase of 500 to 1000 steps a day may lead to significant mortality reductions.

Getting in 20,000 steps a day saw the greatest benefit.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evan Kinley, 15, was killed during a severe storm in Anderson on Monday night.
‘He will be greatly missed:’ 15-year-old killed by falling tree during severe storms in Anderson
Missing man remains found in Greenville
Coroner identifies human remains found in woods as missing Greenville man
2 killed in tractor trailer crash
2 dead after being ejected from tractor trailer following crash, coroner says
Officer Matthew Hare with the Easley Police Department was killed in the line of duty on August...
Fallen Easley Officer Matthew Hare laid to rest
Generic police lights
SC man accused of threatening to bomb Upstate law enforcement agencies

Latest News

Cost of entertainment
Cost of entertainment
School lunch ideas
School lunch ideas
Zoom is the company that powered the remote work revolution during the pandemic. (Source:...
Zoom orders some employees back to the office
FILE - Novak Djokovic of Serbia, left, talks with chair umpire Jake Garner of the U.S. as he...
The US Open is adding video review for double bounces. It’s a first for Grand Slam tennis
Zoom clarified in a blog post on Monday that it “will not use audio, video, or chat customer...
Zoom says it isn’t training AI on calls without consent. But other data is fair game