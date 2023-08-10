1 person airlifted to hospital after falling off Yancey County waterfall

Yancey County, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Yancey County Rescue Squad said one person was airlifted to the hospital on Wednesday morning after falling off a waterfall in Yancey County.

Officials said they responded to the area after someone reported to 911 that the victim had fallen an unknown distance off the waterfall.

According to officials, crews found the victim, and carried them out of the woods, where they were airlifted to a nearby trauma center.

Following the incident, the Yancey County Rescue Squad shared a post warning about the dangers of waterfalls.

