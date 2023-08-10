300+ flights delayed, dozens of others canceled at Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of flights have been delayed and dozens canceled at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Thursday.

The travel issues come as heavy rain and thunderstorms moved through the Charlotte area during the morning hours.

More than 310 flights have been delayed and more than 30 others canceled as of 11:30 a.m., Flight Aware data shows.

The vast majority of delays and cancellations are American Airlines and PSA Airlines flights.

A chance for more scattered showers is possible into the afternoon and evening.

The airline is encouraging flyers to check with their airline regarding the status of their flight.

