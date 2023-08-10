300+ flights delayed, dozens of others canceled at Charlotte airport

The vast majority of delays and cancellations are American Airlines and PSA Airlines flights.
Hundreds of flights have been delayed at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Thursday.
Hundreds of flights have been delayed at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Thursday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of flights have been delayed and dozens canceled at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Thursday.

The travel issues come as heavy rain and thunderstorms moved through the Charlotte area during the morning hours.

More than 310 flights have been delayed and more than 30 others canceled as of 11:30 a.m., Flight Aware data shows.

The vast majority of delays and cancellations are American Airlines and PSA Airlines flights.

A chance for more scattered showers is possible into the afternoon and evening.

The airline is encouraging flyers to check with their airline regarding the status of their flight.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An attorney with Edmond & Lindsay, LLP and the family speak during a press conference on Tuesday.
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Deadly crash
Coroner identifies drivers involved in Laurens County wrong-way crash
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Gilbert Nava
PD: Man faces murder charge after woman found dead inside Oconee Co. home
John Thomas Belote
Wanted Upstate man found dead inside shallow grave in Aiken County

Latest News

Police lights generic
U.S. Marshals: Search underway for attempted murder suspect in Anderson
Haywood Mall possible shooting
Police charge teens after popped balloons cause panic at Haywood Mall
Deputies need help identifying man accused of stealing from affordable housing
Deputies need help identifying man accused of stealing from affordable housing
Deputies need help identifying man accused of stealing from affordable housing
Deputies need help identifying man accused of stealing from affordable housing
What's for dinner? Peach Caprese salad
What's for dinner? Peach Caprese salad