5 killed when RV blows tire, crashes head-on into tractor-trailer

Emergency crews respond to the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 81 near Chambersburg, Pa.,...
Emergency crews respond to the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 81 near Chambersburg, Pa., late Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. A recreational vehicle blew a tire on the interstate highway in , crossed the median and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer, killing four people in the RV and the truck driver, authorities said. (Mark Pynes/The Patriot-News via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A recreational vehicle blew a tire on an interstate highway in Pennsylvania, crossed the median and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer, killing four people in the RV and the truck driver, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday on northbound Interstate 81 near Chambersburg, in south-central Pennsylvania, state police said. The RV, which was heading south and towing a trailer, crossed a grassy median after the tire blew and struck the truck, which was towing double trailers.

Four people in the RV and the truck driver were all pronounced dead at the scene, and no other injuries were reported.

Those killed in the RV were identified as Donald Molander, Kimberly Molander, Miranda Molander and Dane Molander, all of Middletown, Pennsylvania. The truck driver was identified as James Shade, of Martinsburg, West Virginia.

The stretch of road was shut down for nearly 10 hours as authorities investigated, and residual delays continued Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An attorney with Edmond & Lindsay, LLP and the family speak during a press conference on Tuesday.
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Deadly crash
Coroner identifies drivers involved in Laurens County wrong-way crash
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Gilbert Nava
PD: Man faces murder charge after woman found dead inside Oconee Co. home
John Thomas Belote
Wanted Upstate man found dead inside shallow grave in Aiken County

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court, June 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Supreme Court blocks OxyContin maker’s bankruptcy deal that would shield Sackler family members
Jets' veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers had some wise advance for Panthers rookie quarterback...
LIVE at Panthers Training Camp with Rodgers & Young Comparison
US Marshalls in Anderson
Attempted murder suspect arrested after SWAT standoff in Anderson
SWAT standoff in Anderson
RAW: SWAT scene for barricaded attempted murder suspect
Planning a mini retirement to help you regroup from burnout
Mini-retirement: The latest trend in combatting job burnout