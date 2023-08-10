5 minors injured after crashing into tree in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol announced that five juveniles were injured early Thursday morning after crashing into a tree in Greenville County.

Troopers said the crash happened along US-25 near Highway 418.

According to troopers, the car was traveling along US-25 when it went off the right side of the road, hit a sign and then hit a tree which fell over and knocked over multiple powerlines.

Troopers stated that all five people in the car were injured following the crash. They added that one of them was seriously injured. However, their current condition is unknown.

Troopers didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

