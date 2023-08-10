Aaron Rodgers wise words for Panthers rookie Bryce Young

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers joint practice at Wofford College Wednesday, four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers explained his advice for Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young in his first year quarterbacking the Panthers.

“Just be gentle with yourself,” Rodgers said. “It feels like every little snap at practice is the end of the world if it doesn’t go right and that’s not true. It’s a long journey. It’s about holding onto your confidence, enjoying the ride and enjoying little things every day. I think he’s got a great head on his shoulders and he’ll be just fine.”

A reporter informed Bryce about Rodgers’ comments during his own press conference and Bryce responded with gratitude.

“When you talk about someone like Aaron Rodgers who’s had so much success for so long, any advice that he gives, I’m definitely going to be receptive to and listen to,” Young said. “I appreciate you for saying that, this is my first time getting to hear that. So I’ll definitely take that into account.”

The two are on opposite ends of their careers. Rodgers is the oldest quarterback in the league at 39 years old with a Super Bowl title and entering his 19th season. Bryce is a 22-year-old rookie who was just three years old when Rodgers was a rookie.

But despite their age differences, real recognize real.

“I like the kid a lot. We share an agent so I’ve known about him a long time,” Rodgers said. “I loved watching him in college (Alabama). I like his demeanor, I like his movement, I like the way he throws.”

Not only did Bryce show off his quarterback ability in the first of two joint practices with the Jets, but also his sense of humor. During Bryce’s press conference, his teammate, Panthers linebacker Brian Burns, pretended to be a media member and raised his hand to get Bryce’s attention.

“Bryce, Bryce!” Burns interrupted the press conference to laughter.

“I’m sorry there’s someone who’s a little rude just interjecting,” Bryce apologized to a reporter whose question was left untackled.

“Bryce, Brian Burns from BB Love entertainment,” Burns said while Bryce couldn’t contain his laughter. “Bryce, what is it like to play with a guy such as Brian Burns. How has that been?”

“I think that it’s just great when you have a locker room and a group of guys,” Bryce said while attempting to give a standard answer.

“Bryce, that wasn’t my question,” Burns pressed the rookie quarterback.

“We’re just one player away from that of just being a complete team. We all love each other, it’s a great locker room. There’s just that one guy,” Bryce said while staring down Burns.

“Which guy?” Burns said.

“I, you know… I think people… haha,” Bryce said as Burns got up from his reporter seat and exited the media tent.

Perhaps a moment Bryce was being gentle with himself just as Rodgers had suggested minutes earlier.

As far as the scene outside the playing field, the atmosphere was electric in Spartanburg with more than 10,000 free tickets distributed to fans who packed the Wofford hillside. Several fans even made the trip all the way from New York with one group of siblings holding up a sign, “Drove 12 hours to watch the Jets.”

Another fan held up a sign titled “Bucket List.” On the sign he listed, “Meet the woman of my dreams” with a check mark next to it, “Marry the woman of my dreams” with another check mark next to it, “Get on HBO’s Hard Knocks” with an empty box next to it.

This year, the Jets are the team chosen for the annual behind-the-scenes NFL preseason show, and the first episode just came out this week. Hopefully that man’s third item on his bucket list can be checked off when the Jets episode including the Panthers practices comes out.

The Panthers will play their first preseason game hosting the Jets on Saturday in Charlotte. Their last training camp practice will be another joint practice with the Jets on Thursday.

