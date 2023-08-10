Carowinds’ Fury 325 rollercoaster reopens after final inspection

That inspection followed the installation of a new steel column.
That inspection followed the installation of a new steel column.
By Nikki Hauser and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Carowinds’ Fury 325 rollercoaster has reopened, nearly six weeks after it closed following the discovery of a crack in a support beam.

The ride reopened Thursday after the completion of the repair and testing process and a final inspection by the North Carolina Department of Labor’s Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau, according to an announcement from Carowinds.

That inspection followed the installation of a new steel column fabricated by Bolliger & Mabillard, the ride manufacturer, park staff said.

The ride was then operated for over 500 full cycles and tests and inspections were performed to ensure its integrity throughout that period, Carowinds’ Thursday update stated.

Carowinds' Fury 325 reopens following closure
‘Weld indication’ discovered on Carowinds’ Fury 325 coaster, officials say
Live feed appears to show Carowinds conducting test runs on Fury 325
Carowinds anticipating arrival of support beam for Fury 325, plan for reopening laid out
Expert: Several factors could have caused crack on Carowinds rollercoaster

Earlier in the day on Thursday, the bureau conducted its final inspection and formally approved the reopening of the ride.

“It might be too soon, but you never know, it might be fine as well,” said Sheri Taylor, whose grandchildren frequent the park.

“My concerns would be the other rides. [I’d like] to maybe have more inspection on that to be on the safe side.”

“We extend our sincere thanks to all those who worked tirelessly over the past few weeks to repair and prepare Fury 325 for reopening. We are excited to welcome back our guests to one of Carowinds’ most popular rides,” the park’s statement read in part.

Check back for more on this breaking news story.

Carowinds appears to have begun test runs on Fury 325 after a new support beam was installed.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An attorney with Edmond & Lindsay, LLP and the family speak during a press conference on Tuesday.
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
US Marshalls in Anderson
Attempted murder suspect arrested after SWAT standoff in Anderson
Haywood Mall possible shooting
Police charge teens after popped balloons cause panic at Haywood Mall
School bus crash on Pendleton Street.
Greenville County school bus driver cited after hitting parked cars
Generic police lights
Deputies investigate after Anderson County plant receives threatening Google review

Latest News

Venue crisis townhall
South Carolina venues and bars continue to push for change in liquor liability legislation
Vietnam veterans
VA extends deadline for survivors to apply for PACT Act benefits
Venue crisis townhall
South Carolina venues and bars continue to push for change in liquor liability legislation
Getting Answers: Berry Rd.
Getting Answers: Berry Rd.
spartanburg pd active shooter training
Single officer response the focus of Spartanburg PD’s active shooter training