Deputies investigate after Anderson County plant receives threatening Google review

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after someone left a threatening Google review for Vertiv + E&I Engineering USA Corp’s plant in Anderson County.

Deputies said the review stated that the person would “rather shoot up the place than work there anymore.” Deputies added that they are uncertain who left the review.

According to deputies, they stayed at the plant as a precaution in case any issues arose.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story if officials give new details.

