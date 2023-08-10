Deputies investigating after body found in wooded area of Buncombe Co.

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area on August 10.

Deputies said they responded to an area near McKinney Road just after noon and found the body.

According to deputies, they are investigating the situation and working to figure out what happened.

Deputies are still working on identifying the victim and finding any suspects involved. They added that they believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information regarding the situation is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670. We will update this story as officials release new details.

