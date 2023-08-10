Deputies need help identifying man accused of stealing from affordable housing

Deputies need help identifying man accused of stealing from affordable housing
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing rent form affordable housing communities.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect stole from the Perry Lane Apartments close to the Buncombe Fletcher line.

Deputies said he was driving a white BMW and has a distinctive limp.

Deputies need help identifying man accused of stealing from affordable housing
Deputies need help identifying man accused of stealing from affordable housing(Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)

If you or anyone you know has information, please call the Detective Reed at 828-250-4420.

MORE NEWS: Police charge teens after popped balloons cause panic at Haywood Mall

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An attorney with Edmond & Lindsay, LLP and the family speak during a press conference on Tuesday.
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Deadly crash
Coroner identifies drivers involved in Laurens County wrong-way crash
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Gilbert Nava
PD: Man faces murder charge after woman found dead inside Oconee Co. home
John Thomas Belote
Wanted Upstate man found dead inside shallow grave in Aiken County

Latest News

Police lights generic
U.S. Marshals: Search underway for attempted murder suspect in Anderson
Haywood Mall possible shooting
Police charge teens after popped balloons cause panic at Haywood Mall
Deputies need help identifying man accused of stealing from affordable housing
Deputies need help identifying man accused of stealing from affordable housing
What's for dinner? Peach Caprese salad
What's for dinner? Peach Caprese salad