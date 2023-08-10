ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing rent form affordable housing communities.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect stole from the Perry Lane Apartments close to the Buncombe Fletcher line.

Deputies said he was driving a white BMW and has a distinctive limp.

Deputies need help identifying man accused of stealing from affordable housing (Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)

If you or anyone you know has information, please call the Detective Reed at 828-250-4420.

