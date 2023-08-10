Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Eva Wegman, a missing 15-year-old.

Deputies said Wegman was last seen on August 9, near Freewill Baptist Church Road in Bostic. They added that she was wearing a black hoodie, black shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Wegman is asked to contact the Rutherford County communications center at 828-286-2911. People can also submit information to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office app or call Rutherford County Crimestoppers at 828-286-8477.

