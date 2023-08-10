First Alert Weather Day Thursday for messy morning commute

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A line of rain and storms Thursday morning makes for a messy start to the morning. Plan for extra time for your morning commute and school drop off and make sure the kiddos have the umbrella and rain coats at the bus stop today.

We are waking up to a First Alert Weather Day for the first half of the day. Heavy rain and gusty winds are on tap for the morning. A round of rain moves through the area over the next several hours, clearing out by around 11 AM. The early onset of the storms means we keep the severe threat on the lower side. The mountains likely see heavy rain with a few stronger wind gusts. But as the storms head into the Upstate, there is a bubble of higher instability over the area, especially south of I-85. This is where a few strong to severe storms have a slightly better chance to develop.

The severe potential is on the lower side, certainly a lot lower than what we saw on Monday. However, a few damaging winds are possible and are the most likely severe threat. However, we can’t rule out an isolated tornado over the southeastern part of the Upstate as well as some large hail.

As we move into the afternoon, there is still some guidance trying to bring in another round of storms. It’s doesn’t seem like a very likely scenario but we do need to keep an eye on it just in case. If anything does pop, there would be an increase risk for severe storms. The morning rain and clouds should help to stabilize the atmosphere. However, if they move out faster than expected, it gives the atmosphere time to recover and destabilize. In this scenario, we could see damaging winds as a storm threat in the afternoon but also can’t rule out an isolated tornado and large hail.

As we look ahead to the weekend, it’s hot and humid. Friday’s highs are in the mid 80s to low 90s. But Saturday and Sunday, highs jump to the low 90s in the mountains to the mid 90s in the Upstate. The heat index forecast pushes feels like temps to around 105 in the Upstate both afternoons so we could be looking at heat advisories for the weekend. We also have the typical summertime risk for isolated showers and storms to pop-up.

