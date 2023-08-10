Former Upstate priest admits to sexually assaulting 11-year-old victim

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A former Upstate priest pleaded guilty in federal court to a sex crime involving an 11-year-old boy.

Jamie Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias, 68, known as “Father Gonzalez,” served as a Catholic priest in Laurens and Newberry counties.

Gonzalez-Farias met the victim and his family through the church in 2020. He began giving the child gifts and increasing amounts of attention. After he took the boy on a trip alone to Florida, the victim’s family reported concerns to Catholic authorities about the relationship.

Church officials suspended Gonzalez-Farias and made a report to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office. The FBI became involved in the subsequent investigation.

When agents interviewed the victim, he told them Gonzalez-Farias attempted to sexually assault him during the trip to Panama City Beach. The priest reportedly masturbated in front of the child and showed him pornography. The FBI was able to corroborate the victim’s account through recovered text and WhatsApp messages sent by the priest.

Gonzalez-Farias was arrested at Miami International Airport. He admitted to showering with the victim, touching him inappropriately and showing him pornography.

The former priest pleaded guilty in federal court to transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. He was initially charged with aggravated sexual abuse of children and coercion of a minor, but the charges were dropped as part of the plea agreement, according to a report from WIS.

The crime carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison. Gonzalez-Farias will also be required to register as a sex offender.

A judge will sentence Gonzalez-Farias after reviewing a sentencing report from the U.S. Probation Office.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.