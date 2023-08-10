Greenville County school bus driver cited after hitting parked cars

School bus crash on Pendleton Street.
School bus crash on Pendleton Street.(Lynn Jennings)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a bus driver with Greenville County Schools was cited after a collision on Thursday morning.

Officials said shortly before 9:30 a.m., the bus side-swiped three parked cars on Pendleton Street near Irving Street. All three parked vehicles were unoccupied.

One student on board the school bus was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but no injuries were reported.

The bus driver was cited for improper lane usage.

