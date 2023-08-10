Grow Your Own Program aims at bringing more teachers into classrooms

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Marissa Drake always wanted to be a teacher.

“I can remember my kindergarten teacher sitting in her rocking chair, and I would draw close to her as she was reading a story, and I just remember feeling safe in her classroom,” she said.

Drake will begin year 11 in the classroom next week as a third-grade teacher at Mayo Elementary School.

“There’s no amount of money that can be placed on seeing that joy in a child’s life,” she said.

The search for more teachers like Drake is on.

“We are really facing a retention issue,” said Clemson University College of Education Associate Dean for Undergraduate Studies Michelle Cook.

Clemson University hopes to get more first-time teachers into South Carolina classrooms, using a grant to help get aspiring teachers a Master of Arts in Teaching degree tuition for free.

The SC Department of Education recently created the Grow Your Own Program, combining resources of school districts, universities and colleges across the state.

“A lot of people have said, ‘Oh, I would have loved to have been a teacher,’ but I don’t have the time nor the funds to do that at this point in my life. Well, we’re going to fix that,” said Spartanburg County School District Two Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services.

District Two is one of the partner districts with Clemson in the program, where 36 students will be paid teaching assistants while completing their master’s online.

“They know the community. They know all the great things, the great resources. They know the people,” said Hinton.

After one year, they’ll become a full-time teacher in that district.

“The data is real clear on student outcomes, K-12 student outcomes, that the number one factor there within a school district is a high-quality teacher,” said Cook.

To be eligible for the program, you must have a Bachelor’s Degree and meet student teaching requirements.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.