Man charged following string of armed robberies in Anderson, Greenville County

Cristos Carrillo
Cristos Carrillo(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man was recently taken into custody following a string of alleged armed robberies in Greenville and Anderson Counties.

Deputies said 25-year-old Cristos Carrillo was charged with three counts of armed robbery, three counts of petit larceny and three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to deputies, Carrillo allegedly robbed a Subway along Poinsett Highway on February 22 and April 27 and a Pandoras Box along Poinsett Highway on February 9. Carrillo’s warrants stated that, during the robberies, he showed employees a gun and demanded money before leaving with an undisclosed amount.

Deputies stated that Carrillo was taken into custody by Anderson County Deputies in July following another string of robberies in that area. He was recently transported back to Greenville County and booked into the Greenville County Detention Center. Deputies added that he denied bond during a hearing.

