Oconee County Schools has healthy budget and wants your input to build for the future

Keowee Elementary
Keowee Elementary(Mindy Cecil)
By Kari Beal
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Leaders with the School District of Oconee County say they have a healthy fiscal budget and now they want your input on how to plan for the future. But so far they have  gotten very little response to their Long Range Building Plan survey.

“I looked at the survey before this meeting and there were 87 responses,” SDOC Associate Superintendent of Admissions Steven Hanvey said. “We have close to 10,000 students so we hope to get more responses.”

Hanvey said that was the number of responses as of Aug. 4. It’s why they are reaching out to the media and other outlets to bring awareness. Here is a breakdown of their Long Range Building Plan.

  • Phase one: critical buildings maintenance, which includes roofing, paving and other projects.
  • Phase two: updates to James M Brown and possibly Orchard Park Elementary.
  • Phase three: combine Keowee and Tamassee-Salem Elementary Schools.
  • Phase four: either a new middle school building and possibly upfitting West-Oak Middle to be an elementary school. Or a new school for Westminster Elementary.
  • Phase five: a new middle school building to replace Walhalla Middle.

“There is still plenty of time to give feedback to the board,” Hanvey said. “And then probably in November or December we will ask for a vote.”

There are two plans proposed. Plan A would update Orchard Park and replace Westminster Elementary. Whereas plan B would mean no new elementary school. Instead there will be a new middle school constructed for West-Oak and the elementary schools would move into the old middle school.

The school district is asking for feedback. The survey can be found here.

