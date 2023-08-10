Panthers cancel joint practice with Jets due to weather, bringing early end to training camp

The cancellation comes as heavy rain and potentially strong storms blow through the Carolinas.
The Carolina Panthers have canceled their final practice of training camp due to inclement...
The Carolina Panthers have canceled their final practice of training camp due to inclement weather.(Chris Carlson | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers have canceled their final practice of training camp, which was a scheduled joint session with the New York Jets, due to inclement weather.

The team announced the cancellation just after 7:30 Thursday morning, about an hour and a half before the scheduled start time.

Thursday’s practice was slated to be the final one of training camp, with the team moving back to Charlotte for the start of preseason play. The cancellation comes as heavy rain and potentially strong storms blow through the Carolinas.

Carolina hosted the Jets on Wednesday, welcoming star quarterback Aaron Rodgers to Wofford.

With training camp now coming to an early end, the Panthers will turn their focus to Saturday’s matchup with New York.

Kickoff for the preseason opener is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium.

Panthers coach Frank Reich previously said that No. 1 pick Bryce Young will start the game at quarterback, although he did not specify how long he plans to keep him in.

Related: Panthers name Bryce Young team’s Week 1 starting QB vs. Falcons

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An attorney with Edmond & Lindsay, LLP and the family speak during a press conference on Tuesday.
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Deadly crash
Coroner identifies drivers involved in Laurens County wrong-way crash
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Gilbert Nava
PD: Man faces murder charge after woman found dead inside Oconee Co. home
John Thomas Belote
Wanted Upstate man found dead inside shallow grave in Aiken County