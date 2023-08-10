Panthers pumping up Young before first preseason game

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Carolina Panthers’ final training camp practice was canceled Thursday because of a torrential downpour, thunder and lightning in the Upstate - but that didn’t impact the team’s confidence in its rookie quarterback.

Even though the weather caused him to miss a final tune-up scrimmage against the New York Jets, number one overall pick Bryce Young’s game has shone through the clouds during two weeks of camp.

“He’s very poised for a rookie,” former South Carolina Gamecocks now Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst said. “It’s easy for a rookie to get in there and shoulders drop, head drops a little bit, but he’s on to the next play. He’s very very intellectual the way he’s reading these defenses. He’s a smart guy, and his command of the offense is getting better and better every day.”

Bryce, just 22 years old, also drew some comparisons to 39-year-old Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the team’s one practice together.

“I do think there are similarities,” Panthers Head Coach Frank Reich said about Bryce and Rodgers. “You don’t like to compare in the business and obviously Aaron Rodgers is in a league of his own – Bryce isn’t ready to be mentioned in the same sentence as Aaron Rodgers.”

With Rodgers’ 18 seasons, four NFL MVPs and a Super Bowl title under his belt, the comparison with Young wasn’t about careers but more so about ability.

“The throw that you’re talking about, that’s an elite throw and how quick it gets out,” Reich said. “That’s the thing with Aaron. He not only can throw at all those arm angles, but the speed at which the ball gets out. There’s a special skill set for that and we believe Bryce has that same skill set.”

Even though fans only got to see half of the scheduled number of Panthers-Jets joint practices, they showed enough support Wednesday to make up for Thursday.

The Panthers distributed more than 10,000 free tickets to fans for Wednesday’s practice and afterward, Bryce expressed his message to everyone who came out to watch.

“I’m grateful for everyone here and for all the fans that came out. I think that pushes us, it definitely creates a great environment for us to compete, it creates a great atmosphere,” Bryce said. “It’s something that you can’t just replicate sometimes. I’m super grateful for that, again, it’s hot it’s humid out here, I know it’s not easy. But it speaks to us having amazing fans.”

As training camp ends, preseason begins. Preseason game one is the Panthers hosting the Jets in Charlotte at 4 p.m. Saturday.

