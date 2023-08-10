Power outages reported in Upstate and NC

Duke Energy reported multiple power outages across the Upstate of South Carolina and Western North Carolina following Thursday morning’s storm.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy reported multiple power outages across the Upstate of South Carolina and Western North Carolina following Thursday morning’s storm.

Weather on Aug. 10 are causing customers to lose power.

Here’s a look at current outages as of 9 a.m.:

  • Anderson County has 1.063 has 890 customers without power. It is expected to be restored by 4 p.m.
  • Cherokee County has 713 has 890 customers without power. It is expected to be restored by 11:45 a.m.
  • Greenville County has 369 has 890 customers without power. It is expected to be restored by 1:45 p.m.
  • Henderson County has 144 has 890 customers without power. It is expected to be restored by 1 p.m.
  • Buncombe County has 284 has 890 customers without power. It is expected to be restored by 12:45 p.m.
  • Laurens County has 890 customers without power. It is expected to be restored by 1:15 p.m.

You can keep up to date on outages through Duke Energy’s outage map here.

