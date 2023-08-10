‘Unacceptable’: JCPS parents wait hours for students to be dropped off

By David Ochoa
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS said it took until 9:58 p.m. to get all the students home Wednesday night in a first-day disarray of epic proportions.

You may have read the horror stories many parents are sharing on social media, or perhaps you’re one of them.

Late buses were expected, but definitely not as long as some parents had to wait.

It wasn’t just late buses, at least one bus was overcrowded.

Videos recorded by Katrina Shaw show a bus coming from Valley High School with kids standing up and sitting in the aisle.

“It was disgusting and irritating and everybody was ridiculously close, and I’m just really claustrophobic, and I just didn’t like it,” Shaw said.

Shaw’s mom, Jessica Rainer, wasn’t happy once she saw the videos, especially because it wasn’t the only issue she had with the buses on Wednesday.

Rainer said a bus drove right by her son in the morning and she had to take off work to get him to school.

“I’ve been trying to get ahold of them since this morning to try and figure out why the bus passed my son up this morning,” Rainer said. “It’s just a ridiculous mess. They should’ve left it alone. They should’ve left it the way it was last year.”

As we drove down to Valley Village to meet Rainer and Shaw, we spotted parents on several different street corners waiting for a bus.

On the corner of Tennis and Wimstock, several parents and grandparents like Rachel Briggs were waiting for bus 1879.

Their kids go to Shelby and Foster Academies, which are pretty far away. However, even taking distance into account, they said the bus was supposed to be there at 5:37.

Some of them had been waiting there as early as 5:15 p.m. We started waiting with them at 6:30 p.m.

Bus after bus went by until they were the only ones left.

“I like being first, second, somewhere along there,” Briggs said.

With each passing minute, their patience wore thin.

”Oh my gosh now they’re just leaving,” said one guardian. “So they haven’t even left.”

“So they haven’t even left?” Briggs asked.

“They’re just leaving and it’s 7:30? Are you serious? Oh my gosh,” another parent said.

“Get somebody on the phone,” Briggs remarked.

Finally, at 7:53 p.m., two hours and 16 minutes after the bus was supposed to be there, it showed up.

The kids on the bus said they had to spend hours at the depot, and weren’t happy.

Briggs asked the bus driver how he was feeling, and he said he was tired. He also said the kids were understanding and behaving well.

On Wednesday night, JCPS released a statement saying, in part:

“We apologize to those families who waited for hours for their child to return home after dismissal. As of 9:58 p.m. all JCPS bus riders have been dropped off.

While JCPS always experiences delays in transportation during the first several days of school, what happened today is unacceptable. We acknowledge that the delays and frustrations felt by families were worse than in years past as bus drivers, families, students and school staff all worked to navigate a brand new transportation plan.”

Officials said the school district is working on adjustments to reduce bus wait times and is making sure every student has a safe ride to and from school. JCPS also said while they are aware that the challenges faced on Wednesday will not be fixed within a day, they are hopeful kinks with the transportation system will work out within two weeks, as they have in years past.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

