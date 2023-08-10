U.S. Marshals: Search underway for attempted murder suspect in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - U.S. Marshals said a search is underway in Anderson for a wanted fugitive out of Spartanburg County.

Officials said the fugitive, 41-year-old Robert Morgan, is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a firearm.

Law enforcement is searching in the area of East Shockley Ferry Road and River Street.

This is all the information we have at this time.

Stay tuned for further details.

