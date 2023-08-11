9-year-old and 5-year-old save great-grandmother from drowning

On August 10, Great Falls Emergency Services held a ceremony to celebrate the siblings Ashton...
On August 10, Great Falls Emergency Services held a ceremony to celebrate the siblings Ashton and Ely with certificates and coins, stating that their actions saved their great-grandmother's life.(KFBB via CNN Newsource)
By KFBB
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (KFBB) - Two children were praised for their quick action after they rescued their great-grandmother from drowning.

Just a few weeks ago on July 30 in Great Falls, Montana, 9-year-old Ashton, whose last name was not provided, was swimming with his great-grandmother when he found her to be unconscious in the pool.

Ashton then brought his great-grandmother to the edge of the pool so she wouldn’t drown and told his 5-year-old sister Ely to call 911 and get their great-grandfather.

Ashton said he initially thought his great-grandmother was just playing until he realized she wasn’t waking up.

Ely said it was a really scary experience.

On August 10, Great Falls Emergency Services held a ceremony to celebrate the siblings with certificates and coins, stating that their actions saved their great-grandmother’s life.

Copyright 2023 KFBB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An attorney with Edmond & Lindsay, LLP and the family speak during a press conference on Tuesday.
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
US Marshalls in Anderson
Attempted murder suspect arrested after SWAT standoff in Anderson
Haywood Mall possible shooting
Police charge teens after popped balloons cause panic at Haywood Mall
School bus crash on Pendleton Street.
Greenville County school bus driver cited after hitting parked cars
Generic police lights
Deputies investigate after Anderson County plant receives threatening Google review

Latest News

Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson is accused of killing his wife.
California judge who’s charged with murder texted court staff that he shot his wife, prosecutors say
Russell Caldwell
Union County man accused of selling fentanyl pills to SLED informants
Blacksburg police officer charged with misconduct
Blacksburg police officer charged with misconduct
Anderson bank robbery suspect
Officers searching for suspect following armed bank robbery in Anderson
Oxygen masks dropped down on an American Airlines flight Thursday after the cabin...
‘Your mind wanders’: Flyer recalls frightening moments after plane drops 15K feet in minutes