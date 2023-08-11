Another round of storms for Friday, hot and humid weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Scattered storms continue Friday afternoon with a hot and humid weekend on the way.

First Alert Headlines

Scattered storms Friday afternoon

Very hot and humid Saturday through Monday

Typical summertime storm chances

A round of showers and storms could put a damper on your Friday afternoon plans. A few storms develop in the mountains and drop down into the Upstate throughout the later part of the day. The storms clear out of the area around 7 PM and from there we see a drier night ahead. There is a low end risk for damaging winds and large with any of the storms, mainly across the Upstate and Northeast Georgia. But the instability over the area is a lot lower than it has been all week so we may escape the day with no severe warnings. Highs are in the low to mid 80s.

Low risk for damaging winds and hail (Fox Carolina)

Scattered storms with highs in the 80s (Fox Carolina)

The heat cranks up Saturday and Sunday as highs jump to the upper 80s to the low 90s in the mountains to the mid 90s in the Upstate. The heat index forecast pushes feels like temps to the triple digits in the Upstate both afternoons. Saturday looks a little less humid with the heat index maxing out in the upper 90s to around 104. Sunday looks like a candidate for potential heat advisories with the heat index near 105 in southern parts of the Upstate with the rest of the Upstate in the 100-104 range. Monday looks even more humid with feels like temperatures getting to 102 to around 108, once again pushing us into heat advisory territory. Get ready for a stretch of some very hot and humid days, make sure you’re staying well hydrate, get out in the early part of the day and take frequent breaks from the heat.

Very hot and humid (Fox Carolina)

As far as the thunderstorm threat for the weekend, there is a chance both afternoons for a few showers and thunderstorms across the area. This is the one thing that could prevent the temperatures from reaching the max potential if they come in during the early afternoon, cutting off peak heating. Otherwise, it’s mostly sunny when we’re not seeing storms.

Hot and humid weekend (Fox Carolina)

We get some relief by Tuesday as a cold front ushers in chance for a few storms and cooler and less humid air for the middle of next week.

