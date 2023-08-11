Deputies recover bodies of brothers who reportedly drowned in Swain Co. lake

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Swain County Sheriff’s Office said crews recently recovered the bodies of two brothers who reportedly drowned on Thursday.

Deputies said they responded to Fontana Lake near the T.A. Sandlin Bridge around 4:00 p.m. after the brothers were reported missing.

According to deputies, they searched the area throughout the evening but ended the search for the night at 8:30 p.m. due to darkness.

Deputies stated that they went back out to the area with the Henderson County Dive Team on Friday morning and later recovered the victims at around 1:45 p.m.

The Sheriff’s office identified the victims as 19-year-old Francisco Morjarasand and 26-year-old Mario Ramirez.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as officials give new details.

