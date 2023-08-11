Deputies searching for missing man after truck found in Hart County

HART COUNTY, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Hart County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are working with White County Sheriff’s Office to search for Douglas Barnes, a missing man whose truck was recently found near I-85.

On July 21, 2023, deputies said they found a Gold Ford F-150 suck in the mud near Providence Church Road and Knox Bridge Crossing. According to deputies, following the initial discovery, they ran the truck’s registration and marked it with an orange sticker.

Deputies stated that Barnes’ family reported him missing to the White County Sheriff’s Office on July 31 and gave deputies information about his truck. Deputies in Hart County said they checked the vehicle near Providence Church Road again a few days later and discovered it belong to Barnes.

Following this discovery, deputies searched the area around the truck, visited nearby houses and followed up on leads regarding Barnes. They added that they also searched the area using a helicopter on August 10.

Deputies are still searching for Barnes and investigating his disappearance. Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the Hart County Sheriff’s Office at 706-376-3114.

