Getting Answers: Berry Rd.

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -

We have received several submissions about a rough road in that runs through Pelzer.

Located in Greenville County near the Anderson County line, Berry Road takes drivers from Old Hundred Road to McKelvey Road.

Neighbors tell us the two-and-a-half mile road did not see many cars until a nearby bridge closed earlier this year.

“Since the bridge has been out, the road has constantly been busy due to the detour,” Sherry Thompson said, “Whereas before, we never had any traffic.”

Thompson, who lives on Berry Road, said she has watched it go downhill.

“It was a little cracked up but nothing like it is now,” Thompson said, “They’re trying to fill it in in little spots, but it’s still rough. I mean, there’s patchy spots. We’ve even had damage to our tires because of it.”

The McKelvey Road Bridge over Huff Creek was closed in February 2023 when engineers found significant deterioration during an inspection.

Karen wrote in, “Bridge is closed on McKelvey Rd. We are told it will take 3 years to fix. The alternative route to get from McKelvey Rd to Highway 418 is Berry Rd. but it is in terrible shape. Please help us get Berry Rd. and the McKelvey Rd. bridge fixed.”

Fork Shoals Elementary and Ralph Chandler Middle are located on opposite sides of the bridge.

“This is the only cut-through road that you can use to get to the schools so now everybody uses this road,” Thompson said.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said drivers should take the detour they have in place.

“The S-154 (McKelvey Rd) bridge over Huff Creek has been closed and a detour is currently in affect. The detour utilizes Fork Shoals Road (S-146), SC 418, Reedy Fork Road (S-50), and McKelvey Road (S-154) and is approximately 8.6 miles long.”

While Berry Road is not part of the detour, Thompson said more cars are taking it because its a shorter route.

With all of the extra traffic, Thompson says Berry Road needs repairs.

“The whole thing needs to be repaved in my opinion because they’re just doing the little patchwork. They’re just patching it, instead of solving it,” Thompson said.

SCDOT does not have any current projects scheduled for Berry Road.

Meanwhile, the bridge on McKelvey Road remains closed, with construction set to start in January 2024.

Submit your road and bridge concerns

