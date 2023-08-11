Greer Golf multi-million dollar renovation starts

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greer Golf’s $2.4-million renovation is focusing on adding more event space. The City hopes to be able to rent out the areas for parties, tournaments, and more.

The City’s Assistant Director of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism, Red Watson, told FOX Carolina News that currently, Greer doesn’t have any venue like what this will be in its inventory. He said, “This renovation on this property will strictly focus on event space and golf amenities and restaurant and dining experience.”

He talked specifically about some of the changes in store for the venue. “We are moving our cart fleet to the basement of the pro shop,” said Watson. He continued, “The pool area is going to be converted to another outdoor event space.”

The City of Greer bought the property in 2020. It used to be a country club. Now city officials hope to take what they say is the Upstate’s only municipal golf course to the next level.

Watson said that one feature from the old country club, in particular, will see a big change. “The size of the pool that was currently here was really more like a residential or hotel-sized pool. And it just didn’t meet the demand that we have from the community.”

He continued, “We certainly hear the need and the cries from the community about a pool space, and we’ve incorporated that into long-term planning.”

The pool may be on its way out, but in its place will be a cabana and outdoor space. “We will offer it for tournament scoring after golf tournaments, but we’ll also offer it for birthday parties, class reunions,” said Watson.

FOX Carolina asked why the construction was delayed. Watson explained, “There were some permitting issues that had to be taken care of. There were some testing on the building that has to be done, environmental testing before all permits can be issued.”

As far as the construction timeline is concerned, Watson said, “We expect the pool area construction to last two months. We will substantially complete that construction, and then we will move our pro shop operation to that area. While the construction company occupies the clubhouse and then for the last four months of construction, they will do all that, and nobody will be in there during that time.”

The golf course is staying open through the construction. Watson added, “We did not propose any fee changes in the current fiscal year, but as part of our budgeting process every year with staff, we reevaluate our market pricing, comparative pricing, the other golf courses. We make sure that we are competitive, yet we want to offer something that’s still affordable to everyone so everyone can enjoy it. So we’ll revisit that in our next budget cycle.”

Pricing varies by hour and day. CLICK HERE to learn more about pricing and to schedule a round of golf.

