Lineman dies after accident while working in western NC

Power lines
Power lines(Gray)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURNSVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A lineman with French Broad Electric Membership Corp died after an accident on the job earlier this week according to officials in western North Carolina.

French Broad Electric said Brian Blankenship was working on a pole around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday when he made contact with an energized line.

Another lineman climbed the pole to get Blankenship and other crew members worked to resuscitate him until paramedics arrived. He was transported to the hospital where he later passed away.

French Broad Electric CEO Jeff Loven released the following statement:

“All of our employees, along with FBEMC directors, are devastated by this loss for our family and our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife and three children as well as his other family members. Brian was a valuable, honest, hard working, dedicated employee respected by everyone who knew him. His loss is immeasurable and words cannot express how much we will all miss him.”

