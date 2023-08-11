Officers searching for suspect following armed bank robbery in Anderson

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department announced that officers are searching for a suspect after a bank was reportedly robbed on Friday afternoon.

Officers said they responded to South State Bank along E. Greenville Street at around 2:51 p.m. after someone reported the robbery.

According to officers, when they arrived at the bank, they talked to an employee who said the suspect came in and stated that he wanted to make a withdrawal before handing her a note that said, “I have a gun and 12 bullets, don’t try anything stupid or die, take 2 of your envelopes and put 4 thousand dollars in both.”

Officers stated that the employee reported that she took out $4000, and the suspect grabbed the money and left the area in a black pickup truck. Video footage showed that the suspect was wearing a yellow hat, a black jacket, blue jeans, and glasses.

