Officers searching for suspect following armed bank robbery in Anderson

Anderson bank robbery suspect
Anderson bank robbery suspect(Anderson Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department announced that officers are searching for a suspect after a bank was reportedly robbed on Friday afternoon.

Officers said they responded to South State Bank along E. Greenville Street at around 2:51 p.m. after someone reported the robbery.

According to officers, when they arrived at the bank, they talked to an employee who said the suspect came in and stated that he wanted to make a withdrawal before handing her a note that said, “I have a gun and 12 bullets, don’t try anything stupid or die, take 2 of your envelopes and put 4 thousand dollars in both.”

Officers stated that the employee reported that she took out $4000, and the suspect grabbed the money and left the area in a black pickup truck. Video footage showed that the suspect was wearing a yellow hat, a black jacket, blue jeans, and glasses.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An attorney with Edmond & Lindsay, LLP and the family speak during a press conference on Tuesday.
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
US Marshalls in Anderson
Attempted murder suspect arrested after SWAT standoff in Anderson
Haywood Mall possible shooting
Police charge teens after popped balloons cause panic at Haywood Mall
School bus crash on Pendleton Street.
Greenville County school bus driver cited after hitting parked cars
Generic police lights
Deputies investigate after Anderson County plant receives threatening Google review

Latest News

Russell Caldwell
Union County man accused of selling fentanyl pills to SLED informants
Blacksburg police officer charged with misconduct
Blacksburg police officer charged with misconduct
Brandon Vanblarcom
Seneca man charged after allegedly trying to steal ex-girlfriend’s dog
Richard Todd Campbell
Upstate police officer accused of instructing victim to make false report