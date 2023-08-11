Seneca man charged after allegedly trying to steal ex-girlfriend’s dog

Brandon Vanblarcom
Brandon Vanblarcom(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Seneca man was recently taken into custody after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and trying to steal her dog.

Deputies said they responded to Brookwood Drive near Seneca on Friday morning after someone reported a fight, where they found the suspect, 37-year-old Brandon Vanblarcom, and the victim, his ex-girlfriend.

According to deputies, they noticed that the victim was injured and began investigating the situation.

Deputies stated that Vanblarcom allegedly went into the victim’s apartment without her permission to get a dog that belonged to him. However, he also reportedly tried to take the victim’s dog and assaulted her while he was there. Following the incident, deputies took Vanblarcom into custody and charged him with first-degree burglary and 3rd-degree domestic violence.

