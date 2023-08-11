South Carolina venues and bars continue to push for change in liquor liability legislation

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina bars and venues say they’re at a crisis point.

As we’ve reported, liquor liability laws and insurance premiums are putting a strain on many small businesses that sell alcohol, beer, or wine after 5 p.m.

“It’s heart-wrenching to see it, at the least to see it happening,” said Wake N Bake Bar & Grill General Manager Sarah Lloyd.

On Thursday, SC Venue Crisis hosted a town hall meeting at Wake N Bake Bar & Grill in Anderson.

“Most folks don’t really know that there’s a problem and they don’t think that there’s a problem until it affects their local venue,” said Director of Operations and Communications Shelia Merck.

For more information on SC Venue Crisis, click here.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.