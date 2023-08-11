Union County man accused of selling fentanyl pills to SLED informants

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The State Law Enforcement Division announced that a Union County man is facing multiple charges after allegedly selling fentanyl pills to informants.

Officials said 57-year-old Russell Caldwell was charged with three counts of distribution of fentanyl.

According to officials Caldwell allegedly sold an unknown amount of fentanyl pills to SLED’s informants on May 11, May 15 and May 18.

Caldwell was taken into custody on August 9 and booked into the Union County Detention Center.

