Upstate police officer accused of instructing victim to make false report

Richard Todd Campbell
Richard Todd Campbell(Cherokee Co. Detention Center)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An officer with the Blacksburg Police Department was arrested on Thursday.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division charged 54-year-old Richard Todd Campbell with misconduct and obstruction of justice.

According to arrest warrants, he failed to document when he recovered stolen property in December 2021. The warrants state he instructed a victim to falsely report to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office that a stolen firearm was returned to him.

Campbell was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center. His case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An attorney with Edmond & Lindsay, LLP and the family speak during a press conference on Tuesday.
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
US Marshalls in Anderson
Attempted murder suspect arrested after SWAT standoff in Anderson
Haywood Mall possible shooting
Police charge teens after popped balloons cause panic at Haywood Mall
School bus crash on Pendleton Street.
Greenville County school bus driver cited after hitting parked cars
Generic police lights
Deputies investigate after Anderson County plant receives threatening Google review

Latest News

Power lines
Lineman dies after accident while working in western NC
Dionate Whitson
Asheville murder suspect taken into custody in Kinston, officers confirm
Generic crime scene
Deputies investigating after body found in wooded area of Buncombe Co.
Food Truck Friday: Obey the Crave
Food Truck Friday: Obey the Crave