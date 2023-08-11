Upstate police officer accused of instructing victim to make false report

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An officer with the Blacksburg Police Department was arrested on Thursday.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division charged 54-year-old Richard Todd Campbell with misconduct and obstruction of justice.

According to arrest warrants, he failed to document when he recovered stolen property in December 2021. The warrants state he instructed a victim to falsely report to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office that a stolen firearm was returned to him.

Campbell was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center. His case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.