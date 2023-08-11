VA extends deadline for survivors to apply for PACT Act benefits

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) announced that they are extending the deadline for those applying for PACT Act benefits.

Officials said veterans and survivors who apply now have until 11:59 PM ET on Monday, August 14, 2023, to be eligible to have their benefits backdated to August 10, 2022.

According to officials, the VA decided to extend the deadline after experiencing some technical difficulties with its website.

President Joe Biden signed the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act on August 10, 2022. The law made millions of combat veterans exposed to fumes from burning trash and fuel eligible for care from the VA.

To learn more about the benefits or to apply, you can visit https://va.gov/pact.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.