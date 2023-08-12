8-1-1 damages costing Upstate city more than $140,00

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate city is tackling a problem that’s costing them and possibly you.

Members of Greer’s Commission of Public Works are concerned about digging underground and raising awareness about the phone number 8-1-1. They’re letting people know how to prevent further damage by passing out drinks, like water, to construction crews.

According to the Greer Commission of Public Works Public Information Coordinator, Alison Rauch, “The majority of the people who hit our lines are 3rd party contractors that are installing irrigation, fencing, trees.”

She said, “If folks hit our utility lines, we can turn them into the attorney general’s office. They could face thousands of dollars in fines. But then they also get a bill from us for the damages and the overtime that we had to pay to fix our lines.”

In 2022, Greer saw almost $150,000 to repair more than 100 damaged natural gas lines. Rauch said, “As the upstate continues to grow, we see our number of damages go up.”

“So what you’re looking at here is a four-inch gas main. You can clearly see the damage there that was caused by a backhoe digging in. But if folks could actually see this on TV, I cannot squeeze this at all. This is a very thick gas main,” said Rauch.

It doesn’t take that much force to break the line. Rauch said planting a tree or installing a mailbox could make your weekend project much more expensive.

Speaking about the different types of lines taken care of by Greer’s Commission of Public Works, Rauch said, “Green is sewer, blue is water. Yellow is natural gas. Red is electric.”

The different lines can lead to varying problems. Rauch said, “On the extreme end, there could be an explosion.”

If you want to dig, you’re asked to call 8-1-1 three business days in advance. Rauch added that if people do need an emergency line location, whether it be for a hit power line or to bury a pet, that service is also available.

When you call 8-1-1, your call goes to the hub. After that, it gets dispatched to whoever services your lines. Locators then go out to find it. According to Rauch, Greer receives about 2,000 requests a month to locate lines.

8-1-1 is a free service, but hitting a buried line could come with a cost.

