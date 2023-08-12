Deputies: 2 men charged after body found burned in car in Spartanburg Co.

Jimmy Lee Salters and Odell Shaquille Ferguson IV
Jimmy Lee Salters and Odell Shaquille Ferguson IV
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a body was found inside a car after being burned in Spartanburg County.

According to the coroner’s office, the body was found on Aug. 8 on Sharon Road near Reidville Road.

The body was identified as 51-year-old Leroy Palmer.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said Leroy Palmer was initially reported missing on Aug. 6 by his mother.

While investigating, deputies found a trail camera near the car and pictures showed a man approaching the car with a gas can and igniting it.

The sheriff’s office said Jimmy Lee Salters and Odell Shaquille Ferguson IV were identified on security video from a number of businesses and are responsible for the crime.

Both men were charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and arson, third degree.

This is all the information we have at this time.

Stay tuned for more.

