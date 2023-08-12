Deputies: 2 men charged after body found burned in car in Spartanburg Co.

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a body was found inside a car after being burned in Spartanburg County.

According to the coroner’s office, the body was found on Aug. 8 on Sharon Road near Reidville Road.

The body was identified as 51-year-old Leroy Palmer.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said Leroy Palmer was initially reported missing on Aug. 6 by his mother.

While investigating, deputies found a trail camera near the car and pictures showed a man approaching the car with a gas can and igniting it.

The sheriff’s office said Jimmy Lee Salters and Odell Shaquille Ferguson IV were identified on security video from a number of businesses and are responsible for the crime.

Both men were charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and arson, third degree.

This is all the information we have at this time.

