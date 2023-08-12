Crews responding to chemical explosion in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Fire dispatch said crews are responding to a chemical explosion.

According to officials, dispatch was notified of the chemical explosion on Abbeville Highway near Clinkscale Road at 1:18 p.m.

Officials said three people were hurt in the explosion.

FOX Carolina crews are en route to the scene to find out more

Stay tuned for further updates.

