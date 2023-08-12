Deputies: Abducted Kershaw County child found safe in Tennessee

CASSATT, S.C. (WIS) - A 1-year-old girl reported abducted from the area of Casatt in Kershaw County was found in Tennessee after being taken by her non-custodial father.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said the girl was reported abducted Friday at around 1 p.m. Deputies said KCSO investigators, SLED and FBI agents responded to the report and began the process of issuing an Amber Alert.

The girl’s father, 50-year-old Joseph Lee Jacobson -- who is a registered sex offender out of Illinois -- was found with his daughter by Tennessee State Troopers the same day around 4 p.m. at a grocery parking lot in Knoxville, according to KCSO Sheriff Lee Boan.

Deputies said Jacobson was found after investigators entered his vehicle into a nationwide computer system.

License plate readers began picking up on the Jacobson’s location and direction of travel in Tennessee, deputies stated.

The vehicle was located by Tennessee State Troopers in a grocery store parking lot. Troopers set up outside and waited until Jacobson exited the store, he and the child were later safely taken into custody.

“This multi-jurisdictional teamwork coupled with the latest technology made this infant’s timely rescue possible. As always, we are thankful to our state and federal law enforcement partners. A special thanks to Tennessee State Troopers for closing this case,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan.

Deputies said Jacobson is in jail pending a kidnapping charge.

