Deputies searching for suspect caught on camera allegedly burglarizing Pickens Co. store
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a store along Highway 11 was recently burglarized.
Deputies said the incident happened at the Holly Springs Country Store along Highway 11 at around 1:30 a.m. on August 11.
Anyone with information about the situation is asked to contact Detective David McKenzie at (864) 898-5514 or (864) 898-5500.
