McDonald’s event benefits football players and officials

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The fourth annual McDonald’s Kickoff Classic provided a tune-up for the area’s high school football teams and a fundraiser for officials Friday night at Byrnes, Dorman and Gaffney High Schools.

“As officials, we like to say, ‘you can’t have a football game without officials,’” Chris Mace with the South Carolina Football Officials Association said.

Money from the ticket sales at the McDonald’s Kickoff Classic will go toward paying a fifth referee to officiate this season’s high school football games. Mace said that final referee is necessary to officiate a game properly.

“It’s just as important for us to get out here and practice and hone our skills as it is those guys (players and coaches),” Mace said. “To see this thing grow is wonderful, and let me go ahead and go on the record and say that we could not do this without the help of McDonalds.”

During the years of the preseason event, McDonald’s has helped it grow to welcome teams from both South and North Carolina to create rare border-war matchups.

Mace said the jamboree football event has also gained interest from Georgia schools for possible participation too.

Terry Stephenson owns and operates seven local McDonald’s. He bought his first in 1999 and his last in 2016. Stephenson explains his inspiration for putting together these football festivities.

“I’ve always been a huge sports fan,” Stephenson said. “And with McDonald’s, it’s the goal of local owners/operators to become very supportive of all our sports programs at our high schools as well as other programs at our high schools.”

Not only does the event money go to covering a fifth referee, but also it helps with the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas and the North-South All-Star game in Myrtle Beach.

“It really gives them a chance to come out, have a dry run for the regular season,” Stephenson said. “It allows us to showcase some of the best talent in the state of South Carolina, in the whole area, which we’re blessed to have. It’s just a win-win for everybody involved.”

This coming Friday, FOX Carolina will have high school football Game of the Week coverage all evening. Then, during the 11 p.m. newscast, FOX Carolina will air our first Tailgate show previewing Clemson and Gamecocks football.

