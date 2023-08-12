Police: 900-pound bull found in west Charlotte

The bull was put down by its owner days after its escape.
Bull was last seen on the 9600 block of Moores Chapel Rd
Bull was last seen on the 9600 block of Moores Chapel Rd(Nance Road Homeowner Provided Photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 900-pound bull that has been on the run in Charlotte has reportedly been found shot. The owner of the bull was the one who fired the shot to put the missing animal down.

According to The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Animal Care and Control, the bull was found around 7:47 p.m. Friday on Nance Road in West Charlotte, three miles away from where the bull was originally spotted days ago on the 90600 block of Moores Chapel Road.

The animal got loose just after 7 p.m., Monday when the owner was attempting to move it from a pasture to an enclosed area as severe weather moved through. The bull was spooked by the storm and escaped.

CMPD SWAT helped search for the spooked steer, using a heat-seeking drone to track in. Those efforts proved to be unsuccessful.

Officers gave the owner permission to “neutralize” the bull, if necessary.

By Saturday, two citations were issued; one for restraint of animals and one for nuisance.

A lead animal control officer is investigating permits, licenses or agriculture exceptions.

