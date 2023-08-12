Thousands of power outages across the Carolinas amidst severe weather

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Duke Energy Outage map says nearly 15,000 customers are without power during severe weather.

Visit the Duke Energy Outage Map for up-to-date outage information.

As of Saturday evening, more than 3,000 customers are without power in Greenville County, more than 1,000 in Anderson County, and nearly 7,000 in Spartanburg.

In Western North Carolina, Henderson County has almost 2,000 customers without power.

The estimated time of restoration is currently underway, according to officials.

