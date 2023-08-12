Thousands of power outages across the Carolinas amidst severe weather

By Sumner Moorer
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Duke Energy Outage map says nearly 15,000 customers are without power during severe weather.

As of Saturday evening, more than 3,000 customers are without power in Greenville County, more than 1,000 in Anderson County, and nearly 7,000 in Spartanburg.

In Western North Carolina, Henderson County has almost 2,000 customers without power.

The estimated time of restoration is currently underway, according to officials.

