Woman found guilty in 1992 cold case homicide of infant in S.C.

The baby’s birthday is Saturday, August 12. She would have been 31 years old.
Stacy Michelle Costner Rabon
Stacy Michelle Costner Rabon(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:36 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman was found guilty of homicide by child abuse Friday in a 31-year-old cold case involving the death of an infant.

According to the York County Solicitor’s Office, Stacy Rabon, 50, of Rock Hill, S.C., was found guilty on the charge of homicide by child abuse for the death of a baby in 1992 that was found floating in the Catawba River. The jury was hung on the charge of murder.

The body of a baby was found floating on the Catawba River between Rock Hill and Fort Mill on Aug. 12, 1992. She was only hours old when she died. The baby was found wrapped in a bedsheet, inside of a plastic shopping bag, floating in the Catawba River by a swimmer near the Highway 21 Bridge.

She had stab wounds, but the coroner’s report determined that death was the result of suffocation, and not drowning or the stabbings.

Detectives reexamined the case in October 2020 and were able to submit DNA from the bed sheet that held the baby to the York County Forensic Biology Lab for testing. Results from this DNA testing identified Rabon as a suspect and deputies were eventually able to obtain a warrant for her arrest for homicide by child abuse.

In 1992, the baby was named Angel Hope, rather than Baby Jane Doe, by members of the community who also paid for her burial expenses. Angel Hope is buried at the Forest Hills Cemetery, Section 4, in Rock Hill, S.C.

Sentencing on the homicide by child abuse conviction will be on Aug. 21, 2023, the York County Solicitor’s Office said.

The baby’s birthday is Saturday, August 12. She would have been 31 years old.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power lines
Lineman dies after accident while working in western NC
Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest
Jimmy Lee Salters and Odell Shaquille Ferguson IV
Deputies: 2 men charged after body found burned in car in Spartanburg Co.
Richard Todd Campbell
Upstate police officer accused of instructing victim to make false report
Anderson bank robbery suspect
Officers searching for suspect following armed bank robbery in Anderson

Latest News

SC venue crisis
SC venue crisis
A 'brand ambassador' shows off its Salt Monkey clothing at a launch event at Holland Park....
Former Gamecock launches clothing brand with ‘edge’ in Greenville
Power outage generic
Thousands of power outages across the Carolinas amidst severe weather
The document goes on to say that if Scott does not win the 2024 Republican nomination for...
Tim Scott signs RNC’s ‘Beat Biden’ pledge, qualifies for August debate
Joshua Nix
Officials: Suspect wanted after woman found shot to death inside car in Greenwood Co.