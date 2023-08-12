Woman found shot to death inside car in Greenwood Co, coroner says

DONALDS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said a woman was found shot to death inside her car early Saturday morning.

The coroner’s office said they were called to Kerr Road in Donalds just after 6 a.m. Upon arrival, a woman was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

The woman was identified as 47-year-old Crystal Dawn Rainey.

This is all the information we have at this time.

