Woman found shot to death inside car in Greenwood Co, coroner says
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DONALDS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said a woman was found shot to death inside her car early Saturday morning.
The coroner’s office said they were called to Kerr Road in Donalds just after 6 a.m. Upon arrival, a woman was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
The woman was identified as 47-year-old Crystal Dawn Rainey.
This is all the information we have at this time.
