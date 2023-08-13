1 dead following 3-vehicle crash in Greenville Co., coroner says
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding to a scene after one person died in a crash involving three vehicles Sunday morning.
According to the coroner, the crash happened on Cooley Bridge Road.
