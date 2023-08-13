1 dead following 3-vehicle crash in Greenville Co., coroner says

The victim died at the hospital.
The victim died at the hospital.((MGN))
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding to a scene after one person died in a crash involving three vehicles Sunday morning.

According to the coroner, the crash happened on Cooley Bridge Road.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

