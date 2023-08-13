1 dead following single-vehicle crash in Laurens County

WATERLOO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a vehicle crash that happened on Saturday night.

According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 9:20 p.m. on Harris Springs Road at US 221.

Troopers said a 2012 Kia sedan was traveling north on Harris Springs Road, traveled off the right side of the roadway, hit a ditch, overturned and hit the railway.

Troopers said the driver passed away and a passenger was injured.

