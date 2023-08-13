1 dead following single-vehicle crash in Laurens County

Traffic Crash
Traffic Crash(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a vehicle crash that happened on Saturday night.

According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 9:20 p.m. on Harris Springs Road at US 221.

Troopers said a 2012 Kia sedan was traveling north on Harris Springs Road, traveled off the right side of the roadway, hit a ditch, overturned and hit the railway.

Troopers said the driver passed away and a passenger was injured.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Lee Salters and Odell Shaquille Ferguson IV
Deputies: 2 men charged after body found burned in car in Spartanburg Co.
Joshua Nix
Officials: Suspect wanted after woman found shot to death inside car in Greenwood Co.
Officials: Pool chemical mixture causes explosion in Anderson Co.
Officials: Pool chemical mixture causes explosion in Anderson Co.
Power outage generic
Thousands of power outages across the Carolinas amidst severe weather
Power lines
Lineman dies after accident while working in western NC

Latest News

The document goes on to say that if Scott does not win the 2024 Republican nomination for...
Tim Scott signs RNC’s ‘Beat Biden’ pledge, qualifies for August debate
Officials: Pool chemical mixture causes explosion in Anderson Co.
Officials: Pool chemical mixture causes explosion in Anderson Co.
SC venue crisis
SC venue crisis
The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office says 47-year-old Crystal Dawn Rainey was found shot to...
Officials: Suspect wanted after woman found shot to death inside car in Greenwood Co.