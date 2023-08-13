Coroner: Recreational dive turns fatal in Lake Jocassee

(WLUC)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office says a diver died after becoming unresponsive in Lake Jocassee Saturday.

Officials say the victim was diving near The Wall at Lake Jocassee when they became unresponsive.

The Coroner’s Office says the victim was sent to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before noon.

Officials identified the victim as 50-year-old Anthony Reno.

The Coroner’s Office says an autopsy is scheduled for a later date.

Officials say the Pickens County Coroner’s Office, Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will continue to investigate this case.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Lee Salters and Odell Shaquille Ferguson IV
Deputies: 2 men charged after body found burned in car in Spartanburg Co.
Joshua Nix
Man in custody after woman found shot to death inside car, deputies say
Crews responding to a deadly crash on Cooley Bridge Road in Greenville County on Sunday, Aug....
SCHP: 1 dead, 5 injured following 3-vehicle crash in Greenville Co.
Officials: Pool chemical mixture causes explosion in Anderson Co.
Officials: Pool chemical mixture causes explosion in Anderson Co.

Latest News

Generic police lights
GBI: City employee arrested after stealing money from elderly man
State Senator John Scott delivers Democratic response to Governor Henry McMaster's State of the...
State senator John Scott dies at the age of 69
Crews responding to a deadly crash on Cooley Bridge Road in Greenville County on Sunday, Aug....
SCHP: 1 dead, 5 injured following 3-vehicle crash in Greenville Co.
The document goes on to say that if Scott does not win the 2024 Republican nomination for...
Tim Scott signs RNC’s ‘Beat Biden’ pledge, qualifies for August debate