Coroner: Recreational dive turns fatal in Lake Jocassee

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office says a diver died after becoming unresponsive in Lake Jocassee Saturday.

Officials say the victim was diving near The Wall at Lake Jocassee when they became unresponsive.

The Coroner’s Office says the victim was sent to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before noon.

Officials identified the victim as 50-year-old Anthony Reno.

The Coroner’s Office says an autopsy is scheduled for a later date.

Officials say the Pickens County Coroner’s Office, Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will continue to investigate this case.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.