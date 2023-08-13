First Alert Monday as heat turns dangerous

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Heat and humidity will continue to climb for the start of the new work week.

Mostly clear skies are expected this evening and overnight, but we will be watching the progress of thunderstorms in Tennessee. A few of these storms could hold together and move into the western mountains between 9:00 PM and midnight, and possibly even as far east as Asheville and Greenville through about 2:00 AM. Some heavy downpours and gusty winds will be possible. Lows will settle to the upper 60s and low 70s by morning.

Monday will be a First Alert Weather Day for the Upstate and northeastern Georgia as we reach the peak of this latest hot spell. Mostly sunny skies will heat us up quickly, with highs set for the low to mid 90s regionwide. With humidity levels remaining high, heat indices will climb to 100° - 105°, possibly as high as 107° during the afternoon. Whether it’s after-school activities for the kids or being outdoors in general, make sure to take it easy and stay hydrated.

Keep an eye to the sky as well, as isolated thunderstorms are expected to flare up during the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could become severe, with the potential for isolated damaging winds and large hail. Be ready to head for shelter quickly if storms head your way.

Hot and humid conditions will continue into Tuesday, but it will be a day of change. A cold front sweeping through the region will stir up a few more showers and thunderstorms on its way through, but it will also begin to usher in a much more pleasant air mass. Highs will range from the mid 80s in the mountains where the front arrive earlier, to low 90s upstate.

The second half of the week is looking gorgeous! Humidity will plummet behind Tuesday’s cold front, with high pressure setting us up for mostly sunny skies Wednesday through Saturday. The heat will ease up quite a bit as well, with highs scaling back to the 80s on Wednesday and Thursday before returning to the mid 80s to low 90s in the weekend. A welcome change from the heat, humidity, and active weather of the past few weeks.

